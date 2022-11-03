Iwobi Up For Everton’s Goal Of The Month Award

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has been nominated for Everton’s Goal of the Month award for October, reports Completesports.com.

Iwobi’s superb goal in Everton’s 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at the Goodison Park on October 9 was among the eight nominated.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anthony Gordon, Tom Cannon and Francis Okoronkwo are also in the running for the award.

The other players nominated are; Lucy Graham, Dwight Neal and Charlie Whitaker.

Iwobi has scored one goal and provided six assists in 14 appearances across for Everton this season.

Upon voting, fans will be entered into a prize draw to win a photo of the goal signed by the Goal of the Month winner.

