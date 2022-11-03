United Finish Second Despite Win At Sociedad, May Face Barca, Juve

Manchester United beat Real Sociedad 1-0 away but it was not enough to top Group E in the Europa League.

United’s 18-year-old Alejandro Garnacho got the only goal of the game which unfortunately could not help the Red Devils usurp Sociedad at the top.

Going into the game, United needed to win by two goals to be guaranteed top spot but had to settle for Garnacho’s solitary strike.

For finishing second, United may face Barcelona, Juventus, Sevilla or Ajax in a two-legged playoff to reach the round of 16.

Other teams Erik ten Hag’s side may also face are Bayer Leverkusen, Sporting, RB Salzburg or Shakhtar.

Also Read: Iwobi Up For Everton’s Goal Of The Month Award

In Group G, Moses Simon was in action for Nantes who booked their place into the playoffs after a 2-0 win at Olympiacos.

Simon, who was in the starting eleven, was replaced before the commencement of the second half.

The win saw Nantes (on nine points) pip Qarabag (eight points) to second place. Qarabag needed to…