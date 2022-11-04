Arteta Gives Update On Defender’s Injury

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has given update on Takehiro Tomiyasu who suffered an injury in Thursday’s Europa League clash with FC Zurich.

The Gunners edged Zurich 1-0 to seal top spot in the group thanks to Kieran Tierney’s first half strike.

But with less than 15 minutes Tomiyasu limped off after coming on as a substitute.

And commenting after the game on Tomiyasu’s injury, Arteta said:”We don’t know. He felt something and we didn’t want to take any risks. With the amount of games that we’re playing, it’s part of it.

“It can happen in training, it can happen in games and unfortunately it happened to Tomi today (Thursday).”

This will be worrying news not only for Arsenal also for Japan who will feature at this year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Tomiyasu has featured mostly as a makeshift left-back for Arsenal this season despite the availability of Tierney.

