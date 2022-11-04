Barcelona President Laporte, Puyol Hail Pique

Barcelona President Joan Laporta and Carles Puyol has paid tribute to Gerard Pique after the defender announced his retirement from football.

Pique announced on Thursday he will quit football this weekend.

Laporta said: “We had talked about it in recent months, lately with greater intensity. We had made some joint reflections but, since it was Gerard, we decided to leave the final decision to him.

“He will always be a reference for the Barcelona fans and what he has done is there for all to see. He shot a very emotional video; seeing his feeling, how he will pass it on to his children, is exciting. Piqué, apart from the successes he has achieved, is part of the history of Barça. He will always be a reference for all Catalans.

“Obviously there are important matches but we will do what Piqué wants. He has a lot of personality and we are at his disposal to make this retirement process as Barcelonistic as possible, because Gerard has shown that he loves this club.

“The…