CAF WCL: Bayelsa Queens’ Cameroon Goalkeeper Gabrielle Named Best Player Vs TP Mazembe

Bayelsa Queens Cameroonian goalkeeper, Bawou Gabrielle, was named Player of the Match in their second Group B game, which saw them beat TP Mazembe 2-0 at the CAF women’s Champions League in Morocco on Thursday.

Debutant Bayelsa Queens bounced back from their opening day loss to champions Mamelodi Sundowns with the important win against the DR Congo side.

And Gabrielle was instrumental for Bayelsa Queens in the win as she made important saves to help her side emerge tops.

And following her impressive performance, Gabrielle was announced as the best player of the match on CAF’s women’s Champions League Twitter handle.

Gabrielle will hope to put in another impressive display when Bayelsa Queens take on Egypt’s Wadi Degla in their final group game on Sunday.

A win against Wadi Degla will see the Nigerian women’s champions qualify for the semi-finals alongside Mamelodi Sundowns.

Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns hammered Wadi Degla 5-0 in second game in Group B on Thursday.

