Ghana Coach Otto Addo Names 55-Man Provisional List

Ghana head coach Otto Addo has named a 55-man provisional list for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals.

Black Stars make a return to the tournament after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia and have been drawn in Group H alongside Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay.

Ghana will take on Portugal in their first game on November 24 before playing South Korea and Uruguay on November 28 and December 2 respectively.

Black Stars will play Switzerland in an International friendly on November 17, before travelling to Qatar for the World Cup.

The list will be whittled down to twenty-six for the tournament which is scheduled for Qatar from November 20 – December 18, 2022.

