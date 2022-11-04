I’ll Work Hard To Merit Brazil’s 2022 World Cup Squad Spot 

Arsenal forward, Gabriel Martinelli, says that he would work at the Gunners to merit an inclusion in Brazil’s final squad list for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Martinelli’s last game for Brazil was a World Cup qualifying win against Chile on March 25 2022 at the Maracana Stadium in Brazil that ended 4-0.

Martinelli expressed his eagerness to feature in the tournament and said he would work hard at Arsenal so as to make the squad for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

“We talk a lot about it and all of us want to be there on the list and play in the World Cup,” Arsenal.com quoted Martinelli as saying.

“All we can do is work hard here at Arsenal and we’ll try our best to be on the list. It’s announced on Monday –what else can you do? I need to wait, I cannot call the manager and ask so I will wait at home with my friend and keep my fingers crossed.”

Martinelli has made three appearances for…