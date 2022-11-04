I’m Impressed With Mourinho’s New Found Attitude

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti believes Roma has changed Jose Mourinho’s attitude since joining the team.

Recall that the Portuguese tactician qualified Roma to the knockout stages of the Europa League after overcoming Ludogorets 3-1 on Thursday.

However, reacting to Mourinho’s attitude, Ancelotti stated that he’s impressed with his new found character.

He said, “I have known José for many years and I believe that Roma has changed him.

“The one with the Giallorossi was a perfect match for him and for Roma itself. He is a great football player.

“I know what he hasn’t changed: his honesty and intelligence have not changed.”

