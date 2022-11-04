Mary Anjor Aims To Spearhead Bayelsa Queens Bounce Back

Bayelsa Queens striker Mary Anjor is optimistic about her side’s convincing revival from their 2-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in the ongoing CAF Women’s Champions League in Morocco.

The Prosperity ladies made a losing start to the African title holders but will seek a turnaround against Central African champions TP Mazembe in their second match in Marrakech.

And striker Anjor, who joined the Yenegoa-based outfit in late 2018 from Nigerian topflight rivals Osun Babes reflected on their disappointing loss to the South Africans in their first appearance.

“We never saw it coming [against Mamelodi Sundowns] but we are still happy and there’s another opportunity for us to prove ourselves [against TP Mazembe],” Anjor told CAFOnline.com.

“From that defeat, we’ve learned that we should expect the unexpected and always be prepared for anything on the pitch.

“In our next game, we must as a team, strive…