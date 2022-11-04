Pique Announces Retirement From Professional Football

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique has announced that he will retire from professional football after his final game at the Nou Camp on Saturday against Almeria.

Pique, 35, who came through the ranks at Barcelona, made the announcement in a video posted on social media.

“I’ve always said that there would not be any other team after Barca and that’s how it will be,” he said.

“Football has given me everything. Barca has given me everything. You, culers [fans], have given me everything.

“And now that all that kid’s [himself] dreams have come true I want to tell you I have decided that now is the time to bring this journey to its end.

“You know me, sooner or later I will be back. I’ll see you at Camp Nou. Long live Barca. Always.”

Pique was a youth player with Barca until 2004 when he signed for Manchester United. He was a fringe player for the Red Devils when they…