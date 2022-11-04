Salisu Unveils Squad For Costa Rica Friendly

Head Coach Salisu Yusuf has picked goalkeeper Kayode Bankole, utility player Dominion Ohaka and midfielder Afeez Nosiru as part of an 18-man squad to feature for Nigeria against the A team of Costa Rica in an international friendly in San Jose next week.

The Super Eagles will confront the Senior National Team of Costa Rica in a prestigious international friendly in the country’s capital on 9th November.

NFF’s FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport told thenff.com that the three-time African champions have been invited to the central American nation as part of major activities to send forth the Los Ticos to the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

Yusuf picked goalkeepers Bankole and Nathaniel Nwosu (U23 team first choice), defenders Daniel Bameyi, Chidiebere Nwobodo and Evans Ogbonda, midfielders Nosiru and Qudus Akanni and forwards Sunday Faleye and Edidiong Ezekiel, among others.

The…