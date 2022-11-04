Sterling Deserves A Place In England Squad –Cole

Former England midfielder, Joe Cole has reiterated that Chelsea star, Raheem Sterling deserves to be in the Three Lions squad going to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Cole said it is ‘absurd’ to even speculate about Sterling’s form and his place in England’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

Sterling scored for the first time in ten matches as Chelsea defeated Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

However Cole insisted that Sterling has done enough to be in England squad.

“When you go through facts, he’s Chelsea’s top scorer, the last seven years of what he has done in his career for England and Manchester City, he’s got so much in the bank for the people who know the game,” Cole told Dailymail.

“It’s an absolute no-brainer, of course, he goes to the World Cup.

“His biggest strength is what’s between his ears. You ain’t got no worries about him going…