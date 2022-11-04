‘Why Sports Radio Is Key To Sports Development Initiatives’ —Dr. Izamoje

Chairman Brila Group, Dr. Larry Izamoje, says sports radio has a major role to play in sports development initiatives in Nigeria.

Izamoje stated this at the maiden edition of the Sport Impact Africa held at The Zone in Gbagada, Lagos on Thursday.

The Sport Impact Africa, which is a two-day event, is an initiative of veteran sport journalist, Deji Omotoyinbo.

Speaking on the topic: The Power or Sports Radio In Sports Development Initiative, Izamoje said:“Sports radio keeps evolving, it has failed to die and radio itself has failed to die. Anything and everything they have tried to manufacture to try and swallow radio, radio swallows it and I will prove it here. With my phone I can play you Brila FM Port Harcourt that’s the power of radio.

“So broadcasting sports on radio was first done in 1921 in Pitsburg, USA. And when they did that people then said this thing can be enhanced. So if they can so it in USA why can’t we so it in Nigeria.

“The role of sports radio is a…