Africa Sports Ventures Group Hails Nigeria

Africa Sports Ventures Group organizer of the first ever Pan African Sports Business Summit in Africa (2020) has congratulated the Government of Nigeria on becoming the first nation in Africa to design and approve a National Sports Industry Policy.

In a congratulatory message signed by its CEO, Leslie Koroma, the group says the approval of the policy is a major and massive step in formalizing the Sports sector as a significant contributor to national development in all facets but most importantly, economically as an engine for job creation.

‘Nigeria becomes the first African nation to take this all too important and bold step that is more than necessary in an age that has seen the sports sector become a major contributor to economic growth in many nations across the world accounting for 5 percent or more of GDPs.

Also Read: Ordega Wins Russian Women’s Cup With CSKA Moscow

‘With a teeming youth demographic and an overall national population size exceeding 200 million, it is…