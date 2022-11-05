Bawou Credits Bayelsa Queens For Strong Response Against TP Mazembe

Bayelsa Queens goalkeeper Ange Gabrielle Bawou believes her team’s strong winning mentality was key to their turnaround following a 2-0 victory over TP Mazembe on Thursday.

The WAFU-B champions suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat against title holders Mamelodi Sundowns in their opening match at Grand Stade de Marrakech earlier on Monday.

The Nigerians bounced back with a hard-fought win over the Congolese and the Cameroonian, whose goalkeeping heroics won her Woman of the Match, refused to take credits for the award.

“I wasn’t expecting to get this award. It’s a real surprise. I have to credit this award to teamwork above all,” Bawou told CAFOnline.com.

“The loss (to Sundowns) hit us very hard. When we came to this game, we didn’t expect to lose, we came to win. But that defeat pushed us, we came with a winning mentality today.

The Tout Puissant Mazembe were confident, they had won their…