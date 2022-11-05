Costa Rica Unveil Squad For Super Eagles Friendly

Costa Rica has unveiled a 26-man squad for the upcoming international friendly against Nigeria and the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The North Americans will take on Nigeria’s home-based Super Eagles in a friendly in San Jose next week Thursday.

Experienced goalkeeper, Keylor Navas is the most notable name in the squad.

A number of players who were part of the squad that made it to the quarter-finals at the 2024 World Cup in Russia were also included.

They are defender , Óscar Duarte, midfielders Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz, Yeltsin Tejada and forward Joel Campbell.

Luis Suarez’s side who are in Group E will start their campaign against Spain on November 23, then face Japan on November 27 and Germany on December 1.

THE FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas (PSG, FRA), Esteban Alvarado (Herediano), Patrick Sequeira (Lugo, ESP)

Defenders: Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Óscar…