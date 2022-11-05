CSKA Defeat Zenit In Russian Women’s Cup Final

Super Falcons star forward Francesca Ordega helped CSKA Moscow win the Russian women’s Cup on Friday, Completesports.com reports.

CSKA emerged this year’s champions after defeating Zenit 2-1 in the final played inside Gazprom Arena.

It is the second time the club will win the Cup title after first landing it in 2017.

CSKA took the lead in the 36th minute through Tatiana Petrovna before Cameroon international Gabrielle Onguene doubled the lead on 45 minutes.

In the 47th minute Zenit captain pulled a goal back which was only a consolation effort.

The last time CSKA played in the final was in 2020 where they lost 4-2 on penalties to city rivals Lokomotiv Moscow, after regulation time ended goalless.

The first edition of the Russian Cup was played in 1992 Interros Moscow emerging champions.

