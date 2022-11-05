Del Piero Names Seven Favourites To Win 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Italy forward, Alessandro Del Piero, has named Argentina, Portugal, France, Spain, England, Germany, and Brazil as favourites to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Portugal have never won the FIFA World Cup while England (1966) and Spain (2010) have won it once.

Argentina won the World Cup two times; in 1978 and 1986, likewise, France won it in 1998 and 2018. However Germany won have won four times; 1954, 1974, 1990, and 2014. Brazil have emerged victorious on five occasions; 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, and 2002).

During a Web Summit Technology Conference, Del Piero told EFE, as quoted by MARCA.com, that he felt one of the usual favourites would win Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“As in all World Cups, you have the big teams; Argentina, Portugal, France, Spain, England, Germany, Brazil,” Del Piero said.

“They have every chance of reaching the final. But also in every World Cup, there is an…