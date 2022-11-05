EPL: Dennis Bags Assist, Awoniyi, Onyeka Subbed On In Nottingham Forest, Brendfort Four-Goal Thriller

Super Eagles trio of Emmanuel Dennis, Taiwo Awoniyi and Francis Onyeka were in action as Nottingham Forest played out a pulsating 2-2 draw with Brendfort in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Dennis, who was making his eight appearance, has netted one goal this ongoing season.

However, the Nigerian international’s assist was enough to set up Gibbs-White for the opening goal in the 27th minute.

However, Brendfort grabbed the equalizer in the 45th minute through

Bryan Mbeumo’s penalty.

Dennis was substituted in the 79th minute for Taiwo Awoniyi while Onyeka came on for Vitaly Janelt in the 46th minute.

The visitor extended their lead in the 75th minute through Yoane Wissa’s beautiful finish before an own goal from Joergensen leveled parity for Nottingham Forest.

The draw means Nottingham Forest seat 20th on the league table while Brendfort seat 10th on 16 points.

