EPL: Iwobi, Ndidi In Action, Iheanacho Missing As Leicester City Edge Everton

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi were at loggerheads as Leicester City defeated Everton 2-0 in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

The Nigerian international who was making his 13th appearance, has bagged five assists and scored one goal.

The visitor took the lead in the 45th minute through Youri Tielemans before Harvey Barnes made it 2-0 in the 86th minute.

While Leicester City brought on Ndidi in the 70th minute to tighten the midfield, the Nigerian international was just at his best as he made some timely tackles.

However, his compatriot, Kelechi Iheanacho was missing in action as he was among the unused sub.

The defeat means Everton sit 15th on the league table while Leicester City sit 13th on 14 points.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.