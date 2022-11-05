How Feyenoord Fans ‘Threw Bags Of Urine’ At Me –Sarri

Lazio manager, Maurizio Sarri has expressed his anger over Feyenoord’s fans disgraceful attitude in Thursday’s Europa League.

The Dutch side won the game 1-0 at their De Kuip stadium, which meant they progressed from the group stage, while Lazio only needed a point to do so, but are eliminated as a result of the loss.

It was a bad night for Sarri and his men as bags of Urine hit the back of the bench and was ‘a little irritating’.

“There were bags of p**s thrown from the stands down onto the back of the bench. It goes without saying, that is a little irritating,” the former Chelsea boss told a press conference, via FootballItalia.net.

The Italian went further to blame the referee for the defeat, adding, “I won’t even start on the referee,” he said.

“One player had at least seven or eight fouls from behind on our players, but in the end, the only yellow cards were to my team.

“As for their goal, there were two fouls in it, not one.

“We expected at the…