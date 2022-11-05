Klopp Has Changed Liverpool To Winning Team -Conte

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Antonio Conte, has heaped praises on Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp for transforming the team to a title winning squad.

Conte, speaking ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash, however expressed his respect for Klopp.

“I have great respect for Jurgen because his story speaks for him.

“He has changed the face of Liverpool. I remember very well Liverpool didn’t win for a long period.

“He needed four years to help Liverpool win again and for sure it shows it is important for the coach to have time. Liverpool can be a good example for us.”

Ahead of the game, Spurs are third on the table with 26 points.

