Lewandowski Named LaLiga Santander Player Of The Month (October)

Robert Lewandowski has been named the LaLiga Santander Player of the Month for October. The Polish frontman has picked up the prize for the first time since joining Barça on the back of an extraordinary third month in the league.

Lewandowski’s seven goal involvements in October had a massive influence on Barça’s points return, as they racked up 15 of the 18 on offer.

His goals have been decisive. He scored three of his five in October at the Spotify Camp Nou, putting two past Villarreal CF and one past Athletic Club. More important still have been his goalscoring exploits on the road: he notched the only goal of the game in the Catalan club’s visits to both RCD Mallorca and Valencia CF, two tricky away fixtures which turned in their favour thanks to his strikes.

Lewandowski picks up the baton from September’s winner, Fede Valverde. Barça’s summer signing came in ahead of the other players…