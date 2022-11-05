Manchester City Vs Fulham – Preview And Predictions

Visit allsportspredictions.com, one of our expert tipster partners, to see more of our previews and predictions. Go here.

Manchester City vs Fulham: The first item on the agenda for Pep Guardiola’s side will be to secure all three points after his side lost three crucial points against Liverpool last month.

In their last Premier League outing, Manchester City defeated Leicester City 1-0. It was Kevin De Bruyne who scored the only goal in that game.

Also Read – Belgium: Onuachu Scores Four Goals To Inspire Genk Big Win

At the same time, Fulham have turned heads with their performances, and are currently going after a spot in the top-four of the table.

In their last league outing, the Cottagers had to settle for a goalless draw against Everton. Now the team is on a four-game unbeaten streak. Presently, they are just two points below Chelsea in the table.

The main reason behind Fulham’s recent resurgence is their main striker, Aleksandar Mitrović. He has scored three…