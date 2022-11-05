Okereke Bags Third Serie A Goal As Cremonese Draw 2-2 At Salernitana

David Okereke was on target for Cremonese who held Salernitana to a 2-2 draw away in Saturday’s Serie A clash, Completesports.com reports.

It was Okereke’s third goal for Cremonese in the Italian topflight this season.

Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers was not in Cremonese’s squad for the trip to Salernitana.

Okereke scored in the 12th minute to cancel out Salernitana’s opener on three minutes.

The Nigerian forward was replaced with 14 minutes left to play.

Cremonese have now played 13 league games without a win (six draws, seven defeats).

They currently occupy 19th position on six points in the league standings.

In another Serie A game, Tyronne Ebuehi helped Empoli defeat visiting Sassuolo 1-0.

Ebuehi played for 90 minutes in what was his fifth league appearance for Empoli.

The victory saw Empoli climb to 12th spot on 14 points.

By James Agberebi

