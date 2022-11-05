Osimhen, Lookman On Target As Napoli Beat Atalanta To Extend Lead At The Top

Victor Osimhen scored and provided an assist while Ademola Lookman was also on target as Napoli beat Atalanta 2-1 in the Serie A on Saturday.

Osimhen has now scored eight goals in nine Serie A games this season.

And he has become the top Nigerian goalscorer in Serie A with 32 goals in 60 games.

On his part, Lookman’s tally in the Italian elite division this campaign is six.

Also, Lookman has netted five goals in Atalanta’s last six league games.

Napoli, on 35 points, stretch their lead over second placed Atalanta to eight points after 13 fixtures played so far in the season.

Atalanta had the first chance on three minutes when Lookman rolled across from the left for Rasmus Hojlund, forcing a one-on-one save from Alex Meret.

Lookman then gave Atalanta the lead on 19 minutes from the penalty spot after Osimhen handled the ball inside the box.

However, Osimhen quickly made up for his mistake by drawing Napoli level on 23 minutes, as he was allowed a free header on a Piotr…