Paintsil Backs Otto Addo To To Gel Black Stars Before World Cup

Erstwhile Black Stars defender John Paintsil believes Ghana head coach Otto Addo will make the squad stronger at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars have recorded just two victories in their last 12 games.

The West Africans are the lowest-ranked side at the World Cup – at 61st in the world – and will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

“My expectation for Ghana is very, very high,” Paintsil told BBC Sport Africa.

“Otto Addo and his staff know what they are looking for. The coaches must stand firm and believe in their abilities.

“Every coach should know his 1st XI at this time. The little time they will have with the boys, they will do their best to blend them and become one team.”

Ghana suffered a 3-0 defeat by five-time World Cup winners Brazil in France on 23 September before a 1-0 win over Nicaragua, who are 81 places beneath them in the world rankings, four days later.

