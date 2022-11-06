Aribo Subbed On As Newcastle United Thrash Southampton

Super Eagles midfielder, Joe Aribo was in action as Newcastle United defeated Southampton 4-1 in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The Nigerian international who was making his 13 appearance, has netted two goals this ongoing season.

Aribo came on for Theo Walcot in the 64th minute but could not change the complexion of the game.

Miguel Almiron opened the scoring at St. Mary’s in the 35th minute by striking into the bottom corner after a slick counter attack for his seventh Premier League goal in his last seven games.

Newcastle looked in full flow and Kieran Trippier soon intercepted a pass to play in Joe Willock, who provided a shot to beat Bazunu into the same bottom corner.

Romain Perraud did strike late on to give Southampton some hope, but Bruno Guimaraes went straight up the other end of the pitch and scored a screamer from distance, reestablishing Newcastle’s three-goal winning…