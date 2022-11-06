Arsenal Outclass Chelsea At Stamford Bridge To knock Man City Off Top Spot

A dominant display from Arsenal earned them a 1-0 win against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in Sunday’s Premier League clash.

Arsenal’s impressive performance was rewarded in the second half thanks to Brazilian defender Gabriel

The former Lille star beat away his marker to poke home Bukayo Saka’s swung in corner.

Arsenal have now won three consecutive away games at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 1974.

Former Gunners striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was in action for Chelsea but was ineffective before going off.

The win means Arsenal, on 34 points, go back to the top of the standings ahead of Manchester City.

