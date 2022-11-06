Belgium: Four- Goal Hero Onuachu Reacts To Genk’s Victory Against Charleroi

Paul Onuachu can’t hide his excitement after scoring four times in Genk’s 4-1 victory against Sporting Charleroi at the Cegeka Arena on Friday.

The Nigeria international scored two goals in the first half and added another one after the break to help the Smurfs increase their lead at the top of the table.

The 27-year-old was the first Genk player to score four goals in a single league game since 2003.

“I’m very happy with how we started the game , very intense, and that pays off. We had done our homework, we knew where to stand and where everyone was. competition of the entire team. Only Racing Genk can stop Racing Genk, it’s all in our mentality,” Onuachu said after the game.

“Charleroi came back, yes that is football, but we kept playing after the 2-1 and then quickly score the 3-1. Tresor is a good player, real quality. I just need to point out, he knows where to take him At 3-1, the fans shouted that they wanted half-price beer, so we made the…