Chukwueze In Full Action As Villarreal Lose At Home To Mallorca

Samuel Chukwueze saw action for 90 minutes as Villarreal defeated Real Mallorca 2-0 in their LaLiga clash on Sunday.

Chukwueze has made 12 league appearances for the Yellow Submarine this season.

The 23-year-old is however yet to open his goal account for the club.

Read Also:Everton Boss Lampard Wants Iwobi To Sign New Contract Quickly

Villarreal are now without a win in their last four games across all competitions.

Quique Sentien’s side now occupy eight position on the table with 18 points from 13 matches.

Villarreal will face Espanyol in their next league match.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.