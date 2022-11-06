Ejuke Fails To Rescue Hertha Berlin From Defeat, Akpoguma Features For Hoffenheim

Chidera Ejuke made a substitute appearance as Hertha Berlin fell to a 3-2 home defeat against Bayern Munich on Saturday night.

Ejuke took the place of Suat Serder in the 64th minute.

The 25-year-old has made 13 league appearances for the capital club without a goal to his name.

At the PreZero Arena, Kevin Akpoguma was also in action in Hoffenheim’s 3-1 home defeat to RB Leipzig.

Akpoguma was named in the starting line-up by manager, Andre Breitenreiter.

The centre-back was replaced by Eduardo Quaresma 10 minutes from time.

The 27-year-old has made 11 league appearances for Hoffenheim this season.

