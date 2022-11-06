‘I’m Ready To Punish Gunners’ –Aubameyang Speaks Ahead

Chelsea striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, has revealed that he will do everything to ensure he punished Arsenal in today’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Gabon striker is preparing to face his former club for the first time since his controversial exit from the club.

Aubameyang enjoyed one of the most prolific spells of his career in Arsenal under Mikel Arteta. But after signing a new long-term contract, his performance dipped just as his relationship with Arteta deteriorated.

This led to the former Borussia Dortmund hitman being frozen out of the first team. His contract was eventually terminated allowing him to leave for free to Barcelona in January. After a six-month spell in Spain, he was sold to Chelsea on deadline day.

Ahead of Sunday’s clash at Stamford Bridge, Aubameyang said: “Yes, definitely a very exciting game and also because they are doing well at the…