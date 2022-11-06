Mane’s Statue Unveiled In Senegal

A statue of Senegal and Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane, has been unveiled in his hometown of Bambali.

Mane who joined Bayern in the summer after spending six years at Liverpool, continues to do incredible work in Bambali – a village in the south of Senegal.

The 30-year-old donated significant sums of money to help improve the conditions of the remote village, including a sum of £500,000 for a new hospital, and recently pledged a reported £200,000 for a new secondary school to be constructed.

Also, he is said to have funded a fuel station and a post office to help locals.

To pay tribute to his hero-like status in the local community, a Senegalese artist has designed and built a statue of Mane.

The statue has Mane donning the Teranga Lions colours.

Meanwhile, the picture of the statue in Bambali has been doing the rounds on social media in recent days.

One fan commented: “It’s not the best, but it’s made from the heart I guess.”

Another wrote: “Nice body work…