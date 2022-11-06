Moffi Scores Goal No. 9 In Ligue 1 As Struggling Lorient Lose To PSG

Terem Moffi continued his impressive scoring form in Ligue 1 as he netted in Lorient’s 2-1 home loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday.

The Super Eagles striker now has nine goals in the French elite division in the current campaign.

Moffi has surpassed his tally for last season (eight) after featuring in 37 games.

His Nigerian teammate Innocent Bonke was also in action but was replaced on 85 minutes.

Neymar opened scoring in the ninth minute before Moffi equalized for Lorient in the 53rd minute.

And with nine minutes left Danilo Pereira netted the second which proved to be the winner for the Ligue 1 champions.

Lorient are now winless in their last four games and are fourth on 27 points and are eleven points behind leaders PSG.

