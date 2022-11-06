Serie A Salutes Osimhen On Becoming Nigeria’s All Time Highest Goal Scorer In Italian Topflight

Serie A has congratulated Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen for becoming Nigeria’s highest goal scorer in the Italian topflight.

Osimhen bagged his 32nd Serie A when he drew Napoli level in their 2-1 win at Atalanta on Saturday.

He went on to provide the assist for Napoli’s second goal in the game, which also saw Ademola Lookman get on the score sheet for his sixth of this term.

And reacting to Osimhen’s recent feat, organizer of the Italian topflight wrote on their Twitter handle:”Congratulations on becoming the top Nigerian goalscorer in #SerieA💎 history @victorosimhen9 👏.”

Before the match against Atalanta, Osimhen was tied on the same number of goals (31) as 2018 World Cup star Simy Nwankwo who currently plays for Serie B side Benevento.

Former Super Eagles and Inter Milan striker, Obafemi Martins, scored 28 Serie A goals, Stephen Makinwa scored 16 and Obinna Nsofor netted 14.

Saturday’s win against Atalanta saw Napoli take their points tally to 35 and…