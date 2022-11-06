‘Sport Can Build ₦‎2 trillion Economy For Nigeria’ —CEO Sports Nigeria, Obi

Chief Executive Officer of Sports Nigeria, Nkechi Obi, has said that the Nigerian sport industry can deliver a N2 trillion economy if the nation build a sustainable pathway for raw talents across the nation.

Nkechi stated this at the unveiling of the Sports Nigeria brand.

Recall, Nigeria government become the first nation in Africa to design and approve a National Sports Industry Policy.

It is believed the policy will be a major and massive step in formalizing the Sports sector as a significant contributor to national development in all facets but most importantly, economically as an engine for job creation.

On the back of the new policy, Nkechi said if necessary infrastructures are provided for raw talents across the nation, Nigeria boosts her economy value.

“It is not about going to the Olympics. I always want people to understand; that it is not about going to the World Cup,” Obi was quoted on nairametrics.com.

“We will always go and there will always be 22 people who…