USA Will Be Great In Future, We’ll Do Our Best At Qatar 2022

Valencia midfielder, Yunus Musah, touts his United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) as a talented side that will be great in future and is hopeful that they can win as many games as possible at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The USA haven’t qualified for the FIFA World Cup since Brazil 2014, and they look to make an impression in this year’s tournament.

In an interview with Cbssports.com, Musah exuded confidence in the quality of the Stars and Stripes of the USA as the Qatar 2022 World Cup nears.

“We’re at a good level now and we should be even better level in four years, playing in big clubs, being important players in big clubs, which most people already are,” Musah said.

“If the team is good right now, imagine in four years. We’re going to Qatar to do our best, to win as many games as possible.

“We want to go all the way, we…