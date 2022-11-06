World Cup Infrastructure For Qatar 2022 Is Second To None   –Klinsmann

Former Germany striker, Jurgen Klinsmann, has thumbed up the infrastructure in Qatar as they prepare to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup will be held in the Middle East for the first time between November 20 and December 18 202.

In an interview with FIFA.com Klinsmann praised the infrastructure and facilities of the host nation.

“All the fans and participating counties will find a completely new dimension of a World Cup,” Klinsmann said.

“The infrastructure here is second-to-none. And it is the first World Cup in the Middle East which adds a new element that a lot of people will be curious to come and see.

“It will be a real eye-opener for people around the World that this is an outstanding place, very welcoming and I’m sure Qatar and the entire region will utilise the tournament to showcase. We’re going to see a high-quality tournament, very good games, in Stadiums that are…