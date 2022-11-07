Balogun Bags 8th Ligue 1 Goal In Reims’ Home Win Vs Simon’s Nantes

Arsenal on loan striker Folarin Balogun netted what was the winner as Reims pipped Nantes 1-0 in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday.

It was Balogun‘s eight goal for Reims and his second goal in his last three games.

Also in action was Super Eagles forward Moses Simon who played for 90 minutes.

Balogun scored the only goal of the game on 83 minutes after converting from the penalty spot.

Reims are now unbeaten in their last six fixtures while it is a first defeat for Nantes since October 13 when they lost 4-0 to Freiburg in the Europa League.

Reims move up to 11th on 16 points and Nantes are 16th on 12 points in the league table.

