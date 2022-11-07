Barcelona To Battle Man United In Europa Knock Round Playoffs

LaLiga giants Barcelona will take on Premier League heavyweight Manchester United in the Europa League knockout round playoffs.

The pairing was confirmed during the draw for the playoffs held today (Monday).

United will be looking for a first win against Barcelona since April 2008, when a Paul Scholes long range volley earned Sir Alex Ferguson side 1-0 win in the Champions League semi-final at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils won 1-0 on aggregate (first leg in Nou Camp ended 0-0) and went on to beat Chelsea in the final via penalty shootout.

However, Barcelona have won all of their last four encounters with United.

The last time both teams met was in the quarter-finals of the Champions League in April 2019 which Barcelona won 4-0 on aggregate.

After earning a 1-0 win at Old Trafford, a Barcelona-led side thrashed United 3-0 at the Nou Camp to progress into the last four.

