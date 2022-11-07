Collymore: Alexander- Arnold Should Be A Regular For England In Qatar

Former England striker, Stan Collymore believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold is one best players in his position in the world and should start for the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Alexander-Arnold was left on the bench during England’s UEFA Nations League 1-0 loss to Italy and he was excluded from the matchday squad that played out a 3-3 draw with Germany.

In Collymore’s caught offside column, he lauded Alexander-Arnold and debunked claims that the 24 year old isn’t good defensively.

“Trent Alexander-Arnold should have got more game time for England,” Collymore said.

“He’s a special footballer. The suggestion that teams would go into games and target Alexander-Arnold is absurd, he’s one the best in the world in his position.

“I would play Alexander-Arnold first game, I think it would be exciting. His ability to switch play and I don’t see the poor defensive ability that others see.

“He gives you so much moving forward, he can put in a…