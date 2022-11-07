Everton Boss Lampard Wants Iwobi To Sign New Contract Quickly

Everton manager Frank Lampard is keen to see Alex Iwobi remain at the Goodison Park for a long spell.

The Nigeria international has been in fantastic form for the Toffees this season.

The midfielder has two remaining on his two contract with the Toffees.

Everton reportedly want Iwobi to commit to a five-year contract.

“He’s one of our important players and we want to keep him,” Lampard told reporters.

“He wants to stay, Everton is a great club with good history and fan base and we hope this (new contract) is done quickly.”

The 26-year-old has scored one goal and provided six assists in 14 league appearances for Everton this season.

