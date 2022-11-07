Everton Boss Lampard Wants Iwobi To Sign New Contract Quickly

Everton manager Frank Lampard is keen to see Alex Iwobi remain at the Goodison Park for a long spell.
The Nigeria international has been in fantastic form for the Toffees this season.
The midfielder has two remaining on his two contract with the Toffees.
Read Also: Serie A Salutes Osimhen On Becoming Nigeria’s All Time Highest Goal Scorer In Italian Topflight
Everton reportedly want Iwobi to commit to a five-year contract.
“He’s one of our important players and we want to keep him,” Lampard told reporters.
“He wants to stay, Everton is a great club with good history and fan base and we hope this (new contract) is done quickly.”
The 26-year-old has scored one goal and provided six assists in 14 league appearances for Everton this season.
Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.
Source: Complete Sports