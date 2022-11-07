FirstBank Sponsors Chukker African Patrons Cup Polo Tournament

Kaduna is agog with excitement as preparation for this year’s First Bank of Nigeria Limited sponsored Emir of Zazzau African Patrons Cup and Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign gathers momentum. The African Patrons cup is an annual polo tournament which features Low, Medium and High goal teams from all around the world. The 2022 grand edition will be holding between November 1st – 6th, at the highbrow Fifth Chukker Polo Resort in Kaduna.

The weeklong mini polo tournament will feature notable teams like Mohammed Babangida’s Kaduna El-Amin, Y.Y Kangimi, Abuja Rubicon, Lagos MRS, while star players like Sayyu Dantata; Patron of Lagos MRS, Hadi Sirika; Patron of Abuja Rubicon, Adamu Attah; Patron of Fifth Chukker Polo team, Dawule Baba of DEEBEE Farms Polo Team, Bello Buba; Nigeria highest ranked polo player, Suleiman Abubakar; Kashim Bukar Shettima; Babangida Hassan are the notable polo players expected in Kaduna competition.

The players and their teams will compete for glamorous…