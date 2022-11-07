Gabriel Taunts Aubameyang After Arsenal’s Dominant Win Vs Chelsea

Brazil defender Gabriel Magalhaes made a cheeky dig at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang following Arsenal’s 1-0 away victory against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal secured the three points at Stamford Bridge thanks to Gabriel’s second-half winner from Bukayo Saka’s corner.

It was a huge win for Mikel Arteta’s side, as they have returned to the top of the Premier League table – just 24 hours after Manchester City displaced them.

All of the talk before the game was about Aubameyang’s first meeting against Arsenal since he was released in February.

The Gabon international fanned the flames ahead of the clash by saying, “Arsenal, it’s nothing personal… I’m back, I’m Blue, I’m ready – let’s go”.

And it seems Aubameyang’s message was noticed by his former team-mates. Within an hour of Arsenal’s win, Gabriel took to Twitter to write, “NOTHING PERSONAL .. LONDON IS RED.”

Many Arsenal fans suspected Aubameyang’s pre-match…