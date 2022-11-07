Hasenhüttl Sacked As Southampton Manager

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo’s manager at Southampton Ralph Hasenhüttl has been sacked.

The Saints confirmed that Austrian-born Hasenhüttl has been relieved of his position in a statement on their website on Monday.

“Southampton Football Club can confirm it has parted company with Men’s First Team Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl,” the statement read.

“First Team Assistant Coach Richard Kitzbichler has also today left the club.

“Hasenhüttl, who was appointed in December 2018, departs having made a significant contribution to the club, overseeing some memorable results and also playing a key role in the development of our club infrastructure, identity and playing squad.

“However, we now believe it is an appropriate time to make a change.

“Everyone involved with the club would like to express their sincere thanks to Ralph for all of his efforts, as well as the…