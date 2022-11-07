Iwobi: Why Everton Lost To Leicester City

Alex Iwobi believes Everton must be more clinical in front of goal following their 2-0 home defeat to Leicester City on Saturday.

The Toffees struggled to get going in the game, but still managed to create some chances.

Iwobi missed a decent chance in the first half , while Dominic Calvert-Lewin, James Tarkowski and Anthony Gordon also came close to scoring in the game.

“One team took their chances and, unfortunately, we didn’t,” Iwobi said post-match. “

“We had a lot of opportunities, but Leicester were the ones who were able to put it in the back of the net and we couldn’t.

“I had a chance in the first half and with their second goal we were trying to push forward so we are bound to be open at the back. Another counter-attack and they’re able to score. I felt like it was a game that could have gone either way.

“You know Leicester are good on the ball so there were going to be…