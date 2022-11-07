Klopp Backs Salah To Keep Scoring For Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has backed Mohamed Salah to maintain his scoring form for the Reds.

The Egypt international bagged a brace in Liverpool’s 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Salah is now three goals away from moving above Kenny Dalglish in the list of Liverpool’s all-time top scorers and Klopp said he would not be stopping there.

“Kenny Dalglish, Robbie Fowler, they probably had times where they didn’t score,” Klopp said.

“Mo will not stop, he is in the top eight scorers for Liverpool and he will not stop.

“When you look at Mo’s stats, goals and assists, it’s insane.”

Salah has only six Premier League goals this season but looks to be back to his best which is good news for Liverpool as they try to repair the damage of a poor start to the season.

