Liverpool Owners To Consider New Shareholders At Club

Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) have confirmed they are open to investment but have reiterated they are fully committed to the Premier League giants amid reports they are open to a sale, Sky Sports reports.

Sky Sports quoting a report in The Athletic, FSG, who bought Liverpool for £300m in October 2010, have invited offers for the club and a sales presentation for bidders has been prepared.

But a statement from FSG read: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

