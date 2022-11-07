Liverpool Will Be Difficult Game For Real Madrid

Real Madrid chief Emilio Butragueno has disclosed that Liverpool will be a tough nut to crack when both teams confront each other in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Recall that last season, the Spanish champions defeated the Reds 1-0 to clinch the Champions League trophy in Paris.

However, reacting after the draws of the knockout stages was made on Monday, Butragueno stated that Real Madrid will hope to conquer the Premier League club once again.

“It is the repeat of the last final, they are two historic ones. We will go with all the hope of defending our status as champions, being aware of who we have in front of us because Liverpool is a champion club.

“Liverpool will be a very difficult rival that pushes a lot in their stadium, but we are Madrid and everyone knows what this competition means to us.

“We are the champions and we will play the second leg at the Bernabéu with all that that means. We fully trust in our players and we will do everything…